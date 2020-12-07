Dolly Parton appearing in Cyndi Lauper's benefit concert for LGBTQ youth

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Dolly Parton is taking part in Cyndi Lauper‘s benefit concert for LGBTQ youth.

The legendary country star, who has been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQ community, will appear in Cyndi’s 10th annual Home for the Holidays event to benefit her True Colors United charity, which works to find “innovative solutions to youth homelessness.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually with Taylor Swift, Bette Midler and Cher among the many other cross-genre acts appearing in the special, along with Americana artists Jason Isbell and The Highwomen members Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires.

“The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began,” Cyndi says in a statement. “Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

The event premieres on Cyndi’s TikTok account on December 11 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by an encore presentation at 8 p.m. ET on December 13 on her YouTube and Facebook pages.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.