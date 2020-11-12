Dolly Parton, Brett Young and more country stars round out this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ABC/Image Group LA

A beloved holiday tradition, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will return to New York City this season, with help from some exciting country performers.

Dolly Parton, Brett Young and Lauren Alaina are all scheduled to appear, while Jimmie Allen will perform with duet partner Noah Cyrus. The all-genre show will feature performances from all kinds of acts, including pop stars Ally Brooke and Bebe Rexha as well as boy band CNCO, to name a few.



Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade this year won’t look exactly the way fans are used to seeing it. The parade has shortened its route, and will take place in front of Macy’s 34th street flagship store without a live audience.

There’s also a major focus on Broadway stars this year, with planned appearances from cast members of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations. None of those shows have been able to take the stage live since the pandemic hit in March.



The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will broadcast at 9AM ET on NBC on November 26.

