Dolly Parton curated an 'At Home Together' Playlist for Spotify’s new 'Listening Together' series

Courtesy Spotify

Courtesy SpotifyDolly Parton is among the guest stars tapped to curate playlists for Spotify’s new “Listening Together” series, a hub of curated content themed around activities that listeners may be doing at home. Dolly’s batch of tunes is the first of five weekly-released new lists, and it’s titled “At Home Together.”

The country legend takes the opportunity to spotlight rising female country artists, including songs by Maren Morris, Ingrid Andress, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini and Runaway June. She also taps some relatively unknown artists, such as Candi Carpenter -- whose cover of Dolly’s “Little Sparrow” makes the playlist -- and songwriter Steve Moakler.

But there’s more than just country songs to be found on Dolly’s “At Home Together” list: She also samples her gospel roots, tapping her young duet partners For King & Country and more. Plus, there’s a healthy helping of pop greats on this list, including contributions from Celine Dion, Demi Levato and Journey.

Of course, no playlist of Dolly’s would be complete without a couple of additions from the country queen herself. A few of her most beloved tracks, like “Coat of Many Colors” and “Jolene,” round out the list.

Dolly will kick off the “Listening Together” series, followed by playlists curated by Selena Gomez, Normani, Lil Yachty and Kiana Ledé. They’ll focus on themes of “Cooking Together,” “Working Out Together,” “Gaming Together,” and “Meditating Together,” respectively.

