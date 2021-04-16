Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress + more revealed as 2021 ACM Awards presenters

Acadmy of Country Music

Sunday night’s ACM Awards show is fast approaching, and the Academy of Country Music has officially unveiled the presenters who will announce winners at the show.

Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown and Martina McBride are among the presenters, in a group that also includes Amy Grant, Leslie Jordan and Clay Walker.

They’re joining a stacked assembly of previously-announced performers in a line-up that begins with Miranda Lambert and Elle King’s show-opening performance of their new duet, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home.)”

The show will be hosted by Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban. Already announced ACM winners this year include Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

The 2021 ACM awards will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.

