Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research: “No child should have to suffer”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton’s famous for her generous spirit, especially when it comes to protecting children, and she made another huge contribution this week in support of kids facing illness.

The country superstar has donated $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). Her donation will support the fight against diseases such as COVID-19 as well as prevent and understand antibiotic resistance and diagnose and treat infections in children who are fighting cancer.

“I love children,” Dolly says in a statement. “No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

In 2020, Dolly donated $1 million to VUMC to help develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She has also made major contributions to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Cancer Program.

Dolly’s donations in support of children’s causes also extend to education: She established her Imagination Library as a way to promote literacy, gifting a free book each month to children under five years old.

