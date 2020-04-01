Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton announced on Twitter that she's donating $1 million to Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center to fund research that will help find a cure to COVID-19.

The music icon's donation also comes with a personal connection: she mentions that her longtime friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, is one of the doctors spearheading the important research. He informed the singer that they are "making some exciting advancements" that could lead to a cure.

Additionally, Dr. Abumrad's son, Jad Abumrad, is the host of the popular podcast Dolly Parton's America that was released in 2019. Dr. Abumrad was one of the interview guests on the podcast, along with Dolly herself.

The "Faith" singer also encouraged others to donate to Vanderbilt if they're financially able to do so.

On Tuesday, Dolly posted a video expressing her appreciation for the first responders and other medical professionals working tirelessly to fight the virus.

"I want to shout out to all the first responders, all the servicemen and women and all the healthcare professionals all around the world for sacrificing your time and even your lives to help the folks in need at this time," she says in the video.

