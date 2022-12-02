Dolly Parton drops details on her rock album during stop on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ever since news broke that she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton has been promising fans a full album of rock music.

It’s been clear for a while that Dolly’s been busy behind the scenes — she’s even hinted that she’s enlisting some big-name duet partners for the project — but during a Wednesday night stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was ready to drop some concrete details.

“It’s gonna come out next fall,” the singer shares during her conversation with show host Fallon. “And you know what I’m calling it? Rock Stars!”

She goes on to say that the project will feature some original numbers, star cameo appearances and covers of classic rock songs through the years.

“We’re gonna have a lot of great, iconic songs, like ‘Purple Rain,’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ ‘Freebird’! I even did ‘Freebird,’” Dolly continues.

But before she fully immerses herself in her foray into rock music, Dolly has big holiday plans. Her latest Christmas movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, airs Thursday on NBC. It’ll feature plenty of big-name guest stars, including Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and more.

