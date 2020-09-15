Dolly Parton embraces her inner child with the playful “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

Butterfly Records/12Tone Music

Dolly Parton’s upcoming holiday project, A Holly Dolly Christmas, celebrates every aspect of the season, from cozy classics to spiritual ballads.



But of course Dolly had to leave a little room for whimsical, child-like fun, and that’s exactly what the singer does with her take on “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

The festive traditional embraces all the magic of Christmas as seen through the eyes of a child, and Dolly says she’s always found it easy to connect with a child-like sense of wonder.



“I have always loved ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ because it’s a song I heard growing up,” the singer explains. “I wanted to do something for the kids and I think it’s a real cute little song. I have a child-like spirit and I love everything about Christmas!”

In keeping with her playful new release, Dolly is also offering a special line of holiday apparel, including “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” sweatshirts and pajama bundles.



A Holly Dolly Christmas will be out in full on October 2.