Dolly Parton encourages carrying Christmas spirit to get through troubled times

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

Dolly Parton is known for her many gifts, one of which being her innate ability to spread joy.

Sitting down for a virtual interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the legendary artist rises above the noise to offer a heartfelt response about how to navigate politically divisive times.

“I think we’ve just become so divided, ’cause people just seem to love to hate. This is the Christmas season coming up. But we need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on Earth, and loving one another. We need to carry that into the new year,” Dolly proclaims. “And Lord knows, I hope next year is better than this one.”

The “Coat of Many Colors” singer ends on a hopeful note, encouraging fans to find ways to make change in their own lives.

“We can’t save the world, but we can save the world we’re living in,” she professes. “Maybe I’m dreaming. But I don’t think so.”

Dolly has taken it upon herself to spread joy throughout the holiday season with the release of A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first Christmas album in more than 30 years, featuring duets with Willie Nelson,Miley Cyrus, Michael Buble and more. Also, her upcoming Netflix film, Christmas on the Square, debuts November 22.

By Cillea Houghton

