Dolly Parton expands her chart domination with latest number-one hit, “There Was Jesus”

Dolly Parton is back on top of the charts again this week, and this time, she’s making waves on Billboard’s Christian Airplay Chart. Her duet with Zach Williams, “There Was Jesus,” hit the top spot on the chart dated September 12.



That makes Dolly the first artist to have had songs topping five separate Billboard charts: Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Christian Airplay, Dance/Mix Show Airplay and, of course, Country Airplay.



Dolly’s history with Billboard charts dates all the way back to January 1967, when her “Dumb Blonde” sat at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. Over her career, she’s earned 25 number-one hits on that chart — more than any other female artist.

“I don’t even hardly know what to say about all the [number-ones] in all the different fields of music,” the singer tells Billboard. “Thank you God, thank you fans and thank you everyone who has worked so hard to make this possible.”

But Dolly added that she’s especially touched to have a Christian Airplay hit right now, during what has been a tumultuous and difficult year.



“Having a [number-one] record at any time is a great thing, but having a [number-one] faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater,” she explains. “I feel humbled and blessed to be a part of this song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people.”

