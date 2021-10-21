Dolly Parton has a crush on Jimmy Fallon, and he says he’s “obviously” crushing right back

NBC

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton admitted that she’s got a crush on late-night host Jimmy Fallon — and it turns out the feeling’s mutual.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy — who duetted with Dolly on “All I Want for Christmas is You” as part of her 2020 holiday album — says he “obviously” has a crush on her, too.

“Who doesn’t?” Fallon points out. “She’s the whole package…she’s funny, she’s gorgeous, she can sing, she’s interesting, she’s interested…she’s funny! She brings the jokes and she’s such a good guest. She comes on and has good stories, and everyone laughs. She’s just a dream.”

In fact, Jimmy goes on to recall one particularly hilarious moment from a time Dolly came on as a guest on his show. “She let me try one of her wigs on,” he says, going on to say that not only is there a picture of the incident, but it’s “framed in my dressing room.”

