Dolly Parton hints at how she’ll honor the rock genre if she attends the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Dolly Parton may not consider herself a rock ‘n’ roll great, but now that she’s a 2022 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she says she’ll just have to live up to the title.

The singer says she still isn’t sure if she’ll be able to attend the November induction ceremony, “but if I do, I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it,” she tells Billboard.

Dolly’s inclusion in the Hall’s class wasn’t without challenge. She initially declined her nomination, saying that — as someone who’s primarily worked in the country genre — she didn’t feel she’d earned it. But the Hall disagreed, leading Dolly to amend her statement, saying she’d misunderstood the criteria for inclusion.

The superstar says her husband is the “rock freak” of the house, but she’s still a fan of the genre. “I love the Rolling Stones. I always wanted to do the song, ‘Satisfaction,’” she continues, hinting that any Hall of Fame induction ceremony performance she’d give just might have to feature Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

“I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it,” says Dolly. “…I may do a version of something like [Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ] ‘Free Bird’ and do my own versions of some classic things that I think would make good rock ‘n’ roll songs.”

Dolly adds that she’s always wanted to make a rock ‘n’ roll album, and her induction might be the push she needs to make it happen. “Now I may have to call my album Rock Star!” she says.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Gala is set for November 5 in Los Angeles.

