Dolly Parton is 'Comin' Home for Christmas' with Amazon Music event

The season just got brighter with Dolly Parton‘s new Amazon Music special.

The music icon has teamed up with the streaming giant for Dolly Parton’s Comin’ Home for Christmas on November 13.

The virtual special, hosted by comedian Leslie Jordan, sees Dolly performing a myriad of songs off her new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, including originals “Comin’ Home for Christmas” and “Circle of Love,” along with her cover of the classic “Mary, Did You Know?”

The legendary performer will also join viewers for a live Q&A. Fans can submit their questions in the comment section of Dolly’s social media posts about the event, which is also raising awareness for her Imagination Library that gifts books to children around the country.

“The memories of home and the joy that surrounds the holiday season made Comin’ Home for Christmas the perfect title for this very special event with Amazon Music,” Dolly says. “Even though this year has in many ways kept us apart from one another, I hope this special will bring us all together!”

Amazon Music is also releasing a pair of bonus tracks from A Holly Dolly Christmas, “The Wishbook” and “Three Candles.”

The event streams on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

