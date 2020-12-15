Dolly Parton is "flattered" by 'Saturday Night Live' impression

Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live‘s Melissa Villaseñor has Dolly Parton‘s stamp of approval.

During the most recent episode of the sketch comedy show, Melissa nailed her impression of the iconic country singer, dressed head to toe in a Dolly costume while offering up her own humorous renditions of “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

Melissa’s impersonation has generated buzz across social media, with Dolly herself turning to Twitter to share her approval with her own dash of humor. “I was flattered and I never looked and sounded so good!” she quips alongside the video.

“Hehe Thank you angel Dolly,” Melissa replied.

Villaseñor gained wide notice as a semi-finalist on season six of America’s Got Talent as a celebrity impressionist and joined the cast of SNL in 2018.

I was flattered and I never looked and sounded so good! https://t.co/UcrGp4H0Qt — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 14, 2020

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.