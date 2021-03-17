Dolly Parton is getting her own Jeni’s Splendid ice cream flavor

ABC/Image Group LA

Just when you thought Dolly Parton couldn’t get any sweeter, the singer’s got her very own Jeni’s Splendid ice cream flavor in the works.



The specialty ice cream brand announced their newest collaboration on social media this week with an illustration of the country legend herself, after teasing a big partnership in the works since last weekend. There’s no word yet on what the flavor will be.



The partnership will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gifts free books to children under the age of five around the world.



Joining forces with Jeni’s Splendid is just the latest sweet team-up for Dolly, who added a 10th Grammy trophy to her collection over the weekend when she won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for her Zach Williams duet, “There Was Jesus.” It’s the second consecutive year Dolly’s won that award; last year, she won the same title for “God Only Knows,” her duet with For King & Country.





By Carena Liptak

