Dolly Parton joins Willie Nelson for a very Texas Christmas in animated “Pretty Paper” video

ABC/Image Group LA

Dolly Parton this week shared the next music video off of her holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and you may notice a theme starting to emerge.

Just like the music video for her Michael Bublé duet, “Cuddle Up Cozy Down Christmas,” Dolly becomes a Christmas cartoon version of herself in the video for “Pretty Paper.” But while her last clip was set in the snow-capped mountains of “Holly Dolly’s Ski Resort,” Dolly’s newest video takes place in Fort Worth, Texas.



It’s an appropriate setting, as Dolly’s duet partner on the song is native Texan Willie Nelson. Willie’s animated version joins Dolly in the video, the pair of them sitting in the back of a wagon and singing as they’re rolling through town.



“Pretty Paper” is just one of the many duets included on Dolly’s first Christmas album in three decades, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which arrived this October. Other guest artists featured on the project include Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus and more.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.