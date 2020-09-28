Dolly Parton launches personal holiday collection with Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma

Dolly Parton is prepared to hit you with all the Christmas feels with her new holiday-themed line at Williams Sonoma.

The home goods brand has teamed up with the global star for a collection that features items connected to Dolly’s own family’s holiday traditions, ranging from her original sugar cookie mix to a gingerbread house modeled after her childhood home in the mountains of East Tennessee.

The cookie baking kit boasts a variety of cookie cutters that come in Dolly-themed shapes like a music note, guitar and butterfly, along with traditional Christmas items like a star, angel and Christmas tree.

Her famous “Coat of Many Colors” tune also comes to life in the form of an apron and oven mitts that feature pretty patchwork of red and green plaid, holly leaves, snowflakes and more.

“Sharing my families’ Christmas traditions is a dream come true, and who better to partner with than Williams Sonoma. We joined together to create a whole bunch of goodies that will fit in perfectly with your family celebration or get you started on creating new traditions that will last a lifetime,” Dolly shares in a statement.

The singer partnered with Williams Sonoma earlier this year to design a butterfly spatula for the brand’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.