Dolly Parton + more feature in the Grammy Museum’s new exhibit highlighting country’s female artists

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, LeAnn Rimes and Miranda Lambert are just a few of the artists getting the spotlight in a new Grammy Museum exhibit celebrating the genre’s female superstars.

“I was thrilled to have my very own exhibit at the Grammy Museum a few years ago. They are fantastic at bringing music memorabilia to the fans,” Dolly says. “So, of course I wanted to support the Women in Country exhibit. I hope you enjoy a little glimpse into my world, from one country fan to another.”

Called The Power of Women in Country Music, the exhibit launches May 27 and will run into October. Tickets for the general public go on sale April 30, but Museum members can pick up their tickets starting April 28.

The items on display include Shania’s outfit from her 1997 “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video — including the top hat — Reba McEntire’s pink dressing gown from her “Does He Love You” video, and Dolly’s custom, butterfly-inlaid Gibson banjo, which she used to perform “Joshua” on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in 1971.

The genre’s current superstars are represented, too: Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Maren Morris and Caylee Hammack all have artifacts featured in the exhibit.

