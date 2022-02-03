Dolly Parton named as host for the 2022 ACM Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Dolly Parton is set to host this year’s ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music broke the news this week, also adding that yet-to-be-announced co-hosts will join her in the gig.

The 2022 ACMs will take place on March 7 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. For the first time ever, the show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the first time a major country awards show has moved to a streaming-only format instead of airing on a TV network.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas,” Dolly said in a statement. “Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun.”

In addition to details about Dolly’s co-hosts, fans should be on the lookout for the nominees list. The ACMs will reveal this year’s nominees next week.

It’s been a banner week for Dolly, who was also revealed Wednesday as a nominee for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

