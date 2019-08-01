Dolly Parton Open Amazon Store!

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Dolly Parton is a very busy 73-year-old, not only has the country music icon become a NASCAR sponsor, but she’s also starring in an upcoming Christmas special for the Hallmark channel called Christmas At Dollywood. And just when you thought that was it, Dolly has started her own Amazon store! She tweeted yesterday that her Dolly Amazon store was officially open and she urged fans to “pick yourself out somethin’ cute.”