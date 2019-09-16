Dolly Parton Opens Up in New Book “Dolly On Dolly”

The 73-year-old singer opened up about her heartbreaking suicide attempt in an interview published in her new book Dolly On Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton.

In an interview, Dolly says she was sitting considering pulling the trigger of a gun when her dog came running into the room. She says that her Boston Terrier, Popeye saved her life and that he was a sign from God.

“I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars.”I looked at it a long time… Then, just as I picked it up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs. “The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality I suddenly froze. I put the gun down. Then I prayed.”

The book also explores Dolly’s childhood growing up in Tennessee as the oldest of 12 children.