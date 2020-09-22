Dolly Parton releases career-spanning DVD set, 'Dolly: The Ultimate Collection'

ABC/Image Group LA

Dolly Parton fans can now relive many of the star’s storied career moments with the new DVD set, Dolly: The Ultimate Collection — Deluxe Edition.

Dolly’s performances, interviews and shows spanning more than 60 years are captured across 19 DVDs and 35 hours of footage.

Included in the collection are more than 20 episodes of Dolly’s variety show that aired for two seasons in 1976 and 1987, featuring guests like Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and more, in addition to rare appearances on such talk shows as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Music is also a central theme. You’ll have the opportunity to re-watch Dolly’s performances at the CMA Awards throughout the 1970s, along with access to the Song by Song: Dolly Parton series that tells the story behind such beloved hits as “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

Live concerts “Live and Well,” filmed in 2002, and Dolly’s 2009 “Live from London” show, in addition to her 2009 commencement address at the University of Tennessee, are also featured in the expansive set.

Dolly: The Ultimate Collection is available now through Time Life.

By Cillea Houghton

