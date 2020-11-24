Dolly Parton releases "Have a Holly Dolly Christmas" holiday card collection

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Dolly Parton continues her reign over the Christmas season wth a new line of holiday cards.

As part of her partnership with American Greetings, the Have a Holly Dolly Christmas Collection features a variety of digital greeting cards that are connected to the icon’s music and legacy.

One shows the singer in a cozy red and white jacket surrounded by red and green ornaments, with the phrase “Darlin,’ nobody dazzles like you do” written around her, while another features a guitar with the Dolly-ism “Our love is a song our soul knows by heart” printed on it.

Other designs include a picture of Dolly in a Mrs. Claus suit that professes “You’ll always be at the tippy top of my nice list,” a butterfly adorned pink card, the Southern-inspired “Merry Christmas y’all” and many more.

“Knowing that I can be a small part of making someone’s day a little brighter is such a great feeling, and this holiday season, especially, it helps to know someone you love is thinking about you,” Dolly says in a statement.

The holiday collection follows the release of Dolly’s “Birthday Time” mashup card that features the legend herself singing an original birthday song set to the tune of her hit “9 to 5.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.