Dolly Parton reveals her new Super Bowl ad with Miley Cyrus; continues rollout of her ‘Run Rose Run’ album

Stacie Huckeba // Courtesy of Butterfly Records

Dolly Parton continues her multi-faceted, prolific rollout of new material on Friday with not one but two brand-new releases.

ABC’s Good Morning America debuted Dolly’s upcoming Super Bowl T-Mobile ad series today, where the country legend appears alongside her pop star goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a two-part ad campaign revolving around their lighthearted pledge to #DoItForThePhones.

In Dolly’s segment, she stars in a PSA-style ad spot urging customers to liberate their 5G phones from a limited 5G network by switching to T-Mobile.

“When I see a problem, I am going to fix it. America’s got a serious problem, so I’m going to get it off my chest,” the singer says. “5G phones trapped on limited 5G networks. But you can make a difference.”

In the commercial’s second half, Dolly calls on Miley for an anthemic musical call to #DoItForThePhones, with the younger star belting out an impassioned plea for phone users everywhere to make the switch.

On a more serious note, Dolly dropped the next single off her Run Rose Run album, which is a musical companion project to her upcoming new novel of the same name that she co-wrote with author James Patterson. The new song is called “Blue Bonnet Breeze,” and an animated lyric video for thee tune is out today, too.

Dolly’s next album arrives March 4, and the novel follows on March 7. In the meantime, fans can catch her T-Mobile ad during the Super Bowl, which will take place this Sunday, February 13.

