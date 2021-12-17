Dolly Parton sets new Guinness World Records for her longevity and country chart success

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Dolly Parton fans already know that the singer’s one in a million, and now it’s official: She’s adding three new entries to the Guinness Book of World Records, one of which breaks a record she already held.

That record was for having more hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart than any other female artist. Dolly broke her own record this past October when “Does He Love You,” her duet with Reba McEntire, became her 109th song to enter the chart.

Dolly’s two new record-holding titles are also for her U.S. Hot Country Songs chart success. She earned a new accolade for being on the chart for the most decades of any woman ever — seven — and having more number-one hits than any other female artist — a whopping 25 singles.

Dolly also has a fourth Guinness World Record under her belt: In 2018, she joined the Book for having top-20 hits on the chart across six decades, more than any other artist.

The genre-transcending country superstar reflected on her newest accolades during a video interview, saying “This is the kind of stuff that makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened.”

“I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored,” she continued. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

Congratulations to country music icon @DollyParton who’s achieved three new records! pic.twitter.com/YvsXJo5SY3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2021

