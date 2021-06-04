Dolly Parton shares new album plans: “I don’t know if it’ll be this coming year, but it’ll be soon”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton dropped some big news this week during an announcement at her theme park, Dollywood: She’s making plans to put out her next album.

That project, Dolly says, is the product of all the extra time she’s had to write new songs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will find her getting back to her bluegrass-tinged country roots.

“Of course, I’ve had plenty of time to write some new music,” she explains, “and I’m actually working on a country bluegrass album that’ll come out a little later on. I don’t know if it’ll be this coming year, but it’ll be soon.”

Dolly has kept busy throughout pandemic shutdowns. She put out her latest album, a holiday project called A Holly Dolly Christmas, in 2020. Much more than music has been keeping the singer busy, though: During this week’s announcement, she also shared plans for a new Dollywood resort. Called the HeartSong Lodge & Resort after her 1994 song of the same name, the new addition to the theme park will offer five stories and 302 rooms. It will take design and aesthetic inspiration from the surrounding Smoky Mountains.

“[B]eing able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just one more way we’re going to be able to help families reconnect, explore and discover together,” Dolly reflects. “I truly believe the natural beauty of the Smokies and the warmth of this special place will inspire every guest to nurture the ‘HeartSong’ within them.”

