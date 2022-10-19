Dolly Parton showed Reba McEntire that there’s no reason to retire: “She inspires me daily”

ABC/Michael Moriatis

Reba McEntire’s having the time of her life with her new role on ABC drama “Big Sky,” and she says she’s got Dolly Parton to thank for inspiring her to keep trying new things.

“I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’ She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’” Reba recounts to People. “…I’m about 10 years younger than Dolly, and she inspires me daily. As long as we can do what we do and still enjoy it, we can continue doing it.”

At the moment, that means taking on the role of Sunny Barnes — the owner of an outdoors company who just might be hiding a dark secret — in the new Big Sky season.

“I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d be doing an ABC drama at my age, but I am absolutely loving it,” she says, adding that there’s still one big acting challenge she’d like to take on in the years ahead.

“Now if I can just be a superhero or a supervillain in one of the Marvel movies, that would be the icing on the cake,” Reba continues.

Now in its third season, Big Sky airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.