Dolly Parton sparkles in new song, “Sent from Above”

Dolly Parton is “Sent from Above” in her pop-infused new song.

Released in conjunction with her new fragrance, Dolly – Scent from Above, the song is just as bubbly as the singer herself and serves as a musical love letter to the person she professes has been sent to her from above.

“I know you must/Be heaven sent/And I love you ever so much/Sent from above,” Dolly sings over an EDM-infused melody.

The song is a companion piece to the icon’s new perfume, created in partnership with ScentBeauty, which boasts notes of jasmine, vanilla, peony blossoms and other scents.

“Just like the fragrance that inspired it, #SentFromAbove transports you to a heavenly place!” Dolly writes on Twitter.

Dolly — Scent from Above is available now.

