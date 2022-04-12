Dolly Parton starts her work day at 3 a.m.: “I don’t need a whole lot of sleep”

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Turns out Dolly Parton is up before the sun.

As a woman who’s busy managing an empire, Dolly wakes up at 3 a.m. each morning to begin her hectic work day. But, it turns out, it’s a family tradition, as her father, Robert Lee Parton, was also up before the crack of dawn as a farmer and sharecropper.

“I don’t need a whole lot of sleep. I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says ‘it’s 3 o’clock!'” Dolly shares with ﻿Insider. ﻿”I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep. I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that’s kind of a Parton family trait. I’m like my daddy. He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late.”

Dolly recently released a novel, Run, Rose, Run, and an accompanying album of original songs. She’s set to star in a movie based on the book that she and co-author James Patterson will produce with Reese Witherspoon.

