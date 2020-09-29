Dolly Parton to play an angel in her new Netflix film, 'Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square'

Netflix

Dolly Parton continues to dish out the Christmas cheer with the announcement of her new holiday Netflix film, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, set to arrive just before the holidays.

The film stars Christine Baranski of The Good Fight fame, along with Jeanine Mason, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and more, with the superstar herself appearing in the form of a Christmas angel.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film’s plot centers around Baranksi’s character, Regina Fuller, who returns home after her father’s death to get his affairs in order, with plans to sell the family land to a developer. But she has a change of heart after connecting with the townspeople, including a former flame, and is paid a visit by an angel.

Christmas on the Square will feature 14 original Parton songs, including the title track that’s featured on Parton’s upcoming holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Debbie Allen, actor and choreographer known for her starring role in Fame that earned her two Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe, serves as director and choreographer for the film.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square debuts on Netflix on November 22.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.