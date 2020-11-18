Dolly Parton to receive 'Billboard' Women in Music's Hitmaker Award

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The accolades keep coming for Dolly Parton. The global superstar is set to receive the Hitmaker Award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music event next month. The award is bestowed on a songwriter whose work has made a significant cultural impact.

“Parton has been an inspiration for other female songwriters for decades, creating as many chart-topping hits as her male counterparts while also encouraging women to take ownership of their songs,” Billboard states.

The last artist to receive the Hitmaker Award was pop star Charli XCX in 2014.

Other country artists who have been honored at Women in Music include Reba McEntire, who was given the inaugural Woman of the Year Award in 2007; Loretta Lynn, who earned the Legend Award in 2015; and Maren Morris, who was bestowed with the Breakthrough Artist Award in 2016.

Shania Twain, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini are among other previous honorees.

The 2020 Billboard Women in Music event will be streamed on the official Billboard Women in Music site on December 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.