Dolly Parton to star in ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ with Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon + more special guests

Dolly Parton officially announced a guest star-packed holiday movie in the works on Monday. Called Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, the film will feature Dolly, herself, in the starring role.

A bevy of other celebs are on the cast list, including several from the world of country music. Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen are all making guest appearances. Miley Cyrus — who’s Dolly’s goddaughter — Zach Williams and late-night star Jimmy Fallon are set to appear in the movie, too.

Co-starring alongside Dolly are actors Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. More cast members for the film, which will air on NBC, are set to be announced at a later date.

Mountain Magic Christmas revolves around Dolly’s special “mountain magic,” which she has always found around her Dollywood theme park at Christmastime. As the musical film progresses, the country legend takes a trip into her past, featuring appearances from her own personal Three Wise Men.

Though she just officially announced Mountain Magic Christmas, fans have had some inkling that something big was coming: Dolly was spotted with Willie Nelson and Jimmy Fallon around Dollywood earlier this month.

