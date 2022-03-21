Dolly Parton to star in ‘Run, Rose, Run’ film co-produced by Reese Witherspoon

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton‘s new book is getting the feature treatment — with a little help from Reese Witherspoon.

Two weeks after the release of Run, Rose, Run, which Dolly co-wrote with author James Patterson, the novel is now being adapted into a feature film co-produced by Dolly, Reese, James and Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by the Academy Award-winning actress.

Dolly is set to star in the film, which follows an aspiring country singer who moves to Nashville with a collection of songs inspired by a dark secret from her past. The book was released on March 7 and became a New York Times bestseller, debuting at #1. It was accompanied by an album of the same name featuring original songs by Dolly.

“I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Dolly says in a statement.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time,” praises Reese, calling the fellow Tennessee native an “icon.”

“My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down,” Reese continues. “I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

