Dolly Parton to those impacted by Tennessee tornadoes: "We are with you"

ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton took time out of her busy day Tuesday share a message of support to those impacted by the powerful tornadoes that passed through Tennessee earlier that morning.

In a video posted to Instagram, the country legend shares that she knows that Nashville was "devastated" by the storms. "I just wanted you to know that we are with you and hope that your family's okay," she said, sending her sympathies to those who have lost loved ones and/or their homes.

"But just wanted you to know you're being thought of and we love you and sorry that it all happened to all of us," she adds.

Two tornadoes ravaged Tennessee during the wee hours of the morning on March 3, causing major damage in Middle Tennessee towns including Nashville and Mt. Juliet. It's estimated that 22 people across the state have died as a result.

