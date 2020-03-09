Dolly Parton wants to recreate iconic Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoDolly Parton has absolutely no plans to slow down and take things easy once she turns the big seven-five next year on January 19. In fact, she wants to put on the same little black bunny suit she wore when she was 32 and recreate her iconic 1978 Playboy cover.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, the "Jolene" singer opened up about her lofty birthday goals. "I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again," She laughed.

Her desire to appear on the cover once more isn't because she's out to prove she's still got it. In fact, it seems she just wants to have a little fun.

“See, I did Playboy Magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it," She chuckled with a wave of her hand. "I don’t know if they will...if I could be on the cover, you know, again when I’m 75."

Should she get that bunny-shaped green light, Parton added that she's willing to do a complete throwback and recreate her classic 1978 spread because "I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

The "Jolene" singer was 32 when she first posed for the magazine.

Should Playboy entertain Dolly's 75th birthday wish, she'll become the the second-oldest person to grace their cover. However, she will always hold the honor of being the first country star to ever appear on front of the magazine.

Last December, 77-year-old model Victoria Valentino posed on the cover, a callback to her original 1963 spread that she appeared in when she was 20-years-old.

