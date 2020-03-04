Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers are focus of A&E documentaries

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers are all subjects of individual A&E specials exploring their career trajectories, all of which will air in April.

Biography: Dolly, which airs on April 12 at 8 p.m. ET, follows her journey from growing up in the Great Smoky Mountains to becoming one of the biggest icons in music. The documentary examines Dolly's signature hits "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You" and features interviews with Dolly's 9 to 5 costars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and more.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw will celebrate Willie's 70-year career in the form of more than 20 never-before-seen performances and behind-the-scenes footage of the star. It also features clips from a 2019 tribute concert in Nashville that included George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and more. The two-hour celebration airs at 10 p.m. ET April 12, right after Dolly's special.

Then, Dolly's "Islands in the Stream" duet partner Kenny takes center stage in Biography: Kenny Rogers. Here, fans will get to see clips from a Nashville tribute concert saluting him, featuring performances from Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lionel Richie and more. At that concert, Dolly and Kenny also delivered their signature song.

The legend himself will also share exclusive interview footage and acoustic performances on Biography: Kenny Rogers, which airs on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

