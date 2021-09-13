‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square’ is an Emmy winner

2020 Billboard Women In Music/Getty Images for Billboard

Dolly Parton can now add Emmy Award winner to her long list of accolades.

During Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, the music icon was awarded her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for her 2020 Netflix holiday film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square. It also won Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, which went to the film’s director and choreographer, Debbie Allen.

Christmas on the Square makes history as the second Christmas movie to be named Outstanding TV Movie at the Emmys, according to Deadline. The first was The Gathering, which was released in 1977 and featured the late Ed Asner and Maureen Stapleton.

Christmas on the Square stars Dolly as the guardian angel of Christine Baranski‘s character, Regina Fuller. The singer also penned several original songs for the production.

Dolly has been nominated for three Emmys in the past. She received nods for Outstanding TV Movie in 2017 for Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love and in 2020 for her previous Netflix film, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and she also scored a nod in 1978 as part of Cher…Special.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.