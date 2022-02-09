Dolly Parton’s Dollywood is launching a program to offer free education to all employees

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dolly Parton’s signature Tennessee theme park and resort, Dollywood, has announced an exciting new program to help employees further their education.

The park’s parent company, Herschland Enterprises, is piloting a program that will pay for 100 percent of tuition, fees and book costs for employees who decide to pursue higher education, according to Knoxville ABC affiliate station WATE.

Called the Grow U program, the new initiative launches later this month. It’s expected to apply to employees at Dollywood, of course, but that’s not all: Employees at other Herschland-owned attractions, including Kentucky Kingdom, Georgia’s Wild Adventures and New Jersey’s Adventure Aquarium will all be eligible.

It’s one of several education-focused enterprises that Dolly has embarked on over the course of her career. Notably, she previously launched her Imagination Library, which provides free books to children under the age of five years old.

