Dolly Parton’s got a crush on Jimmy Fallon: “I think he is precious”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dolly Parton has been happily married to her husband, Carl Dean, for more than 50 years, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to the occasional celebrity crush.

In fact, in a new cover story interview with W Magazine, the country superstar admits that she’s always been something of a flirt. “I love boys. I still do,” she chuckles.

Dolly’s latest love interest? None other than late-night host Jimmy Fallon, who’s also the singer’s duet partner on her version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which appears on her 2020 holiday project, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I’m big now. I can’t excuse myself on that,” Dolly jokes. “I think he is precious. He’s so funny. We get along so good, and sometimes you never know who you’re gonna connect with.”

Still, the singer admits, late-night talk-show hosts might just be her type.

“I’ve always had really good luck with late-night guys. I always had a nice relationship, you know, with David Letterman and Johnny Carson,” she continues. “I guess it’s something about late-night people that kind of hits my fancy, and I hit theirs, somehow. It’s just because you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don’t have to worry about what you say.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.