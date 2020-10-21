Dolly Parton’s singing made Stephen Colbert cry Tuesday night

ABC/Image Group LA

2020’s been hard on everyone, and Stephen Colbert is no exception.

The Late Show host got unexpectedly misty-eyed during an interview with Dolly Parton Tuesday night, after Dolly broke out into a verse of Carter Family folk tune “Bury Me Beneath the Willow.” It’s a song that Dolly remembers her mom singing to her as a child.

But her delivery produced a surprising result from the seasoned show host, who can be seen telling someone off-camera that he’s getting goosebumps as she sings.



“Aw, you’re crying?” Dolly chirped in between verses, but didn’t seem to realize at first that Stephen’s tears were more than just good acting.

“So I better hush before you cry yourself to death and we can’t finish the show,” Dolly added. Stephen wiped his eyes, laughing through his tears and explaining that it was the uncertainty of a tough year that caused him to cry so easily.



“Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now, Dolly!” he declared. “You got under my tripwire right there. That was pretty beautiful.”



It’s likely to be an emotional holiday season for more of Dolly’s fans, too. The singer’s just-released Christmas record, A Holly Dolly Christmas, mixes in sentimental old childhood memories with fun-loving seasonal tunes. Among the tracks is a duet with her brother, Randy, called “You Are My Christmas.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



