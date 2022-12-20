Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album includes some of her husband’s favorite songs: “He’ll love it”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may have inspired her to make a whole album full of rock music, but it was an idea she’d been considering for quite a while beforehand, too, because her husband Carl Dean is a big fan of rock music.

Now that the project is officially underway, Dolly says she knows that Carl is going to be excited to hear the finished product.

“He loves all the songs,” Dolly explains in a new interview with ET Canada, adding that the track list will feature some yet-to-be-determined duet partners.

“I haven’t told [Carl] yet who I’m going to have on. I don’t even know myself, who all is gonna be on it,” she reveals. “But he’ll love it.”

Though Dolly’s released dozens of country albums, she’s got a feeling that this rock project will be a special one to her husband. “I’m doing so many of his favorite songs on the album,” she adds, “so I’ll play it to him when it’s all done.”

Dolly’s interview was a part of the TV special ET Canada Presents: Icons Dolly Parton, which aired on STACKTV and the Global TV App on Monday night.

