Dolly teams with Duncan Hines for new items: “I think people are really going to love them”

JB Rowland, courtesy of Dolly Parton

Looking to spice up your days? You’re in luck. Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines have unveiled a newly expanded line of products.

Inspired by good ol’ southern comfort food, the line includes Blueberry Muffin Mix, Banana Nut Muffin Mix, Chocolate Cake Mix, Cinnamon Crumb Cake Mix, Yellow Cake Mix and other frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack items. The aforementioned products will hit stores this month.

Additionally, the first single branded Dolly Parton item, Buttermilk Pancake Mix, will arrive at retailers this winter. More items will also be rolled out later in 2024.

“I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra and I’m thrilled we’re going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store,” says Dolly. “We’re looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family’s favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!”

“We are beyond thrilled to build on the success of our partnership with one of the most beloved and respected women in the world,” adds Lucy Brady, president of Grocery & Snacks at Conagra Brands, which owns Duncan Hines. “With our expertise in food, we’ll help bring Dolly’s vision and favorite recipes to so many tables across America, with delicious new offerings across a wide range of eating occasions.”

You can preview and buy your favorite mixes now at bakingwithdolly.com.

