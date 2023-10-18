Dolly’s ‘Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones’ has arrived

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton has released her brand new book, Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

The book showcases Dolly’s various outfits from the span of her multi-decade career and features behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly on how her unique and universally beloved fashion style came to be.

“I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” shares Dolly. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look.”

She adds on Instagram, “‘Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones’ tells the stories behind some of my favorite outfits, both on and off the stage. It also paints a picture of the evolution of my own personal style that I first developed growing up in the backwoods of East Tennessee. I hope this book will give you the confidence to look like and be who you want to be.”

To purchase your copy of Dolly’s new book, visit penguinrandomhouse.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.