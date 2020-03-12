Dollywood updates visitors on the COVID-19 coronavirus ahead of park’s season opening

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, is set to open for its spring season on Saturday. Ahead of opening day, the park issued a statement to its visitors regarding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are working closely with our partners at Covenant Health and are following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance," explained Craig Ross, the president of the park.

He went on to ask that anyone who feels ill refrain from visiting the park, adding that the best course of action for all park-goers is being vigilant about hand washing, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Dollywood has updated its facilities with 300 additional hand-sanitization stations throughout the park, and has committed to rigorous disinfection measures of commonly touched surfaces throughout all of its properties.

