Dolphin Preseason Kicks Off Amid Controversy

The Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons tonight at 7:30 at Hard Rock Stadium in their preseason opener.

Not many fans or analysts are expecting a winning season, but Dolphins players are looking forward to surprising them.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says they’re ready to show everybody this is a team of winners.

However, one of the teammates is not a team player.

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills is calling out team owner Stephen Ross for his affiliation with Donald Trump.

Ross is scheduled to host a fundraiser for Trump at his New York home this week.

He has a foundation called RISE whose goal is to eliminate racial discrimination, and Stills tweeted that Ross “can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement and then open your doors to Trump.”

You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

The NFL Players Association released a statement supporting Stills, who is one of three active players to protest during the anthem last season.

Ross has known Trump for years and has been open with his support of the President.