Dolphins CB Xavien Howard arrested on domestic battery charge

Miami Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard has been arrested on a domestic violence battery charge in Davie, Florida after his fiancé told officers he grabbed her arms and pushed her.

Davie Police responded to the incident on Sunday around 11pm. According to the arrest affidavit, his fiancé said they got into a verbal argument over a recent purchase of a purse she made and that he was unaware of.

Responding officers said Howard’s fiancé had visible scratches and an abrasion on her arm.

Howard appeared in a Broward courtroom on Monday morning and was granted a $3,000 bond.