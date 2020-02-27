Dolphins player Mark Walton arrested over domestic dispute

Opa-Locka Police arrested former University of Miami and Dolphins running back Mark Walton on Thursday morning at around 3:30 AM, after receiving a domestic dispute call at 3261 NW 132nd Terrace.

According to police, Walton got into a verbal dispute with the mother of his child. Police say there was no physical contact between Walton and the woman, but he violated a restraining order she filed against him in Broward County.

In November of 2019, Walton was released from the Dolphins after he allegedly struck his then pregnant girlfriend.

Police arrested Walton and transported him to TGK.