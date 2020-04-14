Domestic violence cases up 79 percent in Treasure Coast amid pandemic

As the nation is being forced to comply with Stay-At-Home orders in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, domestic violence cases have increased, especially in the Treasure Coast, reports say.

Compared to the same time frame last year, between March 6 and April 6, domestic battery cases have increased 18 percent in Palm Beach County, and in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee counties, domestic violence cases have increased by 79 percent.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the increase in cases could be due to a mixture of alcohol abuse, and couples staying home under conditions they are not used to.

However, officials at Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse in Palm Beach County, say their hotline calls have stayed about the same.

Jennifer Rey, Program Services Director of AVDA says the reason the hotline calls are not going up is most likely because the victims perpetrator is in the home 24/7.

Rey said during this time everyone is suppose to stick together.“If you know that something is going on or you suspect it please call law enforcement and have them investigate.”

If you are a victim call Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (Palm Beach County) at 1 (800) 355-8547 or SafeSpace (Treasure Coast counties) at 1 (800) 500-1119.