Don’t be late: Maren Morris announces RSVP: The Tour

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris brought big news to fans via Instagram this morning: She’s got a new tour planned, and the fun kicks off in June.

Called RSVP: The Tour, the trek is named for “RSVP,” one of the songs on Maren's most recent album, Girl. The newly-announced tour dates follow her massive Girl: The World Tour, which extended through most of 2019.

Maren is currently taking a break from the road, with good reason: The singer is eight months pregnant, with a baby boy due in March. She’ll be a proud mama by the time the new dates kick off, but fortunately, she’ll have plenty of help on the road. Maren’s husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, is among the opening acts for RSVP: The Tour. English singer-songwriter James Arthur and rising pop-Americana act Caitlyn Smith are also joining the tour as supporting acts.

The 22 dates that Maren announced on social media are limited to the U.S. and Canada, but in her post's caption, she assured her farther-away fans that she hasn’t forgotten about them.

“My Europe/UK/AUS/NZ babes, we are coming in 2021,” Maren wrote. “So come on, don’t be late...”

Until her son's birth, Maren’s live appearances are understandably limited. However, she's scheduled for a performance at the 2020 Houston Rodeo in March, just a couple of weeks before her due date. Tickets for the singer’s just-announced shows go on sale next Friday, but members of Maren’s fan club will have access to a special pre-sale.

You can find Maren's full tour itinerary and venues on her official website.

