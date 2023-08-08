Don’t miss the “boat” on Jake Owen’s summertime video

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jake Owen has dropped the music video for his latest single, “On The Boat Again.”

The summery visualizer features Jake performing the track on the bay and boat with his friends while having a good time together.

“On the boat again/ I just can’t wait to get on the boat again/ The life I love is drinking cold beer with my friends/ Yeah, I can’t wait to get on the boat again,” Jake sings in the buoyant chorus.

“On The Boat Again” is off Jake’s latest album, Loose Cannon, which arrived in June.

Jake’s Loose Cannon Tour kicks off September 7 in Cleveland, Ohio. For a full list of dates, visit jakeowen.net.

